*Eighteen years after they called it quits, the fierce foursome known as Xscape are taking you inside their reunion via their “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” series, set to premiere this November.

“Xscape was huge in the ’90s, but the sh** hit the fan,” Kandi Burruss teases about the event that led to the demise of the group.

Before they called it quits, the group had three consecutive platinum albums, along with six top-10 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To”, “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and “My Little Secret.” The original lineup of the group consisted of sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and Tamera Coggins-Wynn, but she would quit before the rest parted ways

Nearly two decades later, the women are back at it but there’s still some issues not only with each other, but also with those around them, including music industry vet Jermaine Dupri.

“Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” premieres November 5 at 9/8c. Check out the trailer above.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Pics of Kevin Hart Partying With Woman from Sex Video Surface

Meanwhile, in case you didn’t know… Xscape are responsible for penning the track “No Scurbs,” which, as you know, was a global hit for TLC.

The Xscape singers performed the hit at VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors, and fans were even more excited to see Kandi and Tiny dressed as TLC’s T-Boz (in a bright red wig) and Chilli (with long, flowing hair).

The longtime pals even wore the black bodysuits from TLC’s original video, and showed off some of the original choreography.

Peep the clip above.