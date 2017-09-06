Earlier we reported that singer Keke Wyatt posted an emotional video saying that her husband of seven years, Michael Jamar Ford, wants a divorce from her even though she’s 8 months pregnant with her 9th child and the estranged couple’s 7th.

Well, now Michael Jamar is speaking out and defending himself against Wyatt’s accusations of him cheating and flaunting it in her face. Here’s what she said about him in her social media screed the other day:

“Want to know something America, when you 8 months pregnant and you got a child sick, in and out of the hospital, and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce, because he says that you’re an emotional wreck; he says that from the very beginning, ‘you never trusted me’ and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, telling other people, other women that ‘we’re getting a divorce’ and ‘if she calls,’ like what? I am so done with Michael Jamar. Ya’ll can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

Here is Michael Jamar’s response:

“For over seven years I have been Keke’s husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia. I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband.”

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: QUANTASIA SHARPTON CLAIMS SHE MADE A SEX TAPE WITH USHER – BLOGGER EXPOSES CYNTHIA BAILEY’S FAKE BOYFRIEND (VIDEOS)

We don’t know how he can possibly think he can successfully be her manager at this point. The situation is just too toxic. Speaking of which, that’s exactly how Jamar sees their situation. It’s the main reason he wants out. Now!

“I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior. A home should be a refuge of peace from the inequity and harshness of the world. Keke is much stronger than she gives herself credit for and she is a great mother. There is a healing that needs to take place and I have faith that it will happen. There is never a good time for a family to deal with harsh realities, but as long as we keep God first we have to know that our battle has already been won. Now, as our family deals with these realities I humbly ask that you please keep us lifted in prayer, and when you comment please keep our children in mind.”

If you missed it, here’s that video of Keke going off on Michael:

Keke Wyatt said y’all can have Michael Jamar. pic.twitter.com/RT2Kfpux9p — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) September 5, 2017

Backgrounder

KeKe Wyatt and Michael Jamar married in 2010. Prior to to this marriage, KeKe married her road manager, Rahmat Morton, when she was 18. They split in 2009. As of 2013, KeKe and Michael were raising six children together, three fathered by her first husband, and two fathered by Michael. The sixth child is her step-child from Michael’s previous relationship. She and her husband had their eighth child in early 2015. In April 2017, KeKe revealed that she is currently pregnant with her ninth child.