*As we reported earlier, Kevin Hart doesn’t come right out and say he’s being extorted or that someone has attempted to extort him because of an alleged sex tape, but that’s pretty much the case.

Now we’re hearing that law enforcement is on the case as it should be. It’s being reported that for the past few weeks someone has been shopping a tape that allegedly shows Hart cheating on his wife at a recent party.

We hear the contents of the tape contains video of Hart surrounded by women, and then the video cuts to a bedroom with a squeaky bed. The implication in the edited tape is that Hart has been unfaithful, but it’s not clear that it’s the comedian in the second part.

On Saturday, Hart did the right, but difficult thing and got out in front of the problem by going public via a video apologizing to his family for the “major lapse in judgment” and vowing not to be taken advantage of by anyone looking for a quick payday.

“Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all,” he says in the video.

He also adds this attention getter:

“At the end of the day man, I just simply gotta do better. I’m not gonna also allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistake. And in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted.”

In response to the messy situation he’s enveloped in, Hart’s team released this statement:

“Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

Hart seems to have a problem with fidelity. He cheated on his first wife, Torrei Hart with his current wife Eniko and now it looks like he’s done it again on Eniko, who is pregnant with their first child.

Mr. Hart, you might want to seriously consider getting some help.