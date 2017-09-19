*Even with all the crap and shame Kevin Hart has brought upon himself and his family because of his sex scandal, his wife, Eniko Parrish, is sticking by his side.

“There is absolutely no divorce talk. She obviously knows about the cheating allegations,” says a source. “To her, Kevin is a great husband. Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

As we reported, over the weekend, Kevn Hart himself alerted the public, via an Instagram Post, that he was in a situation that led to him being extorted because a sexually provocative video of him had been created. Now the feds are involved. With all of that as the background, a source says:

“Despite Kevin’s well-known affection for the ladies, he loves his family, and his wife is behind him with the extortion case. That kind of thing comes with the territory, and he will do everything to beat it. The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it. ”

As of now, Eniko – who’s pregnant with their first child – hasn’t commented on the situation. However, that hasn’t kept her from being seen in public. She was out in LA walking her dog on Sunday and also spotted on Monday doing some shopping.