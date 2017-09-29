*Leah Remini might broaden the parameters of her A&E series, moving from exposing her former religion Scientology to tackling Jehovah’s Witnesses, should a third season of her show “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” be announced.

According to EW, Remini said someone contacted her recently about Jehovah’s Witnesses, comparing the denomination to a “diet Sea Org,” the religious order for Scientology which “is composed of the singularly most dedicated Scientologists — individuals who have committed their lives to the volunteer service of their religion,” according to the Scientology website.

The unnamed contact told Remini she should be careful about Jehovah’s Witnesses, however, because “these f—ers are super powerful.”

“Are you ready for my response?” the actress says. “‘I don’t give a sh– about powerful. The truth is what I care about.’”

Asked about the direction of a third season, she said, “Yes, I’m open to doing a season 3 in a different way. We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that.”

A denomination of Christianity, Jehovah’s Witnesses were founded in the late 19th century in Pittsburgh and has since grown its membership to just over 8.3 million worldwide, according to a 2016 census posted on its official website. The site also indicates Jehovah’s Witnesses are different from other Christians because they believe that Jesus is the Son of God, not part of a trinity, nor do they believe that “the soul is immortal, that there is any basis in Scripture for saying that God tortures people in an everlasting hell, or that those who take the lead in religious activities should have titles that elevate them above others.”