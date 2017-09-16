*Like father, like son…

Meet Zechariah DeBarge, the son of R&B crooner El DeBarge and he’s just as talented as his father.

According to his Facebook page, Zechariah is a music producer, singer, songwriter, and actor known as Owl Badstyne. On Instagram, he refers to himself as the “Definition of #Rock.”

Recording and performing together, El DeBarge shared a video of them, hinting that a collaboration with his son is in the making.

See father and son performing below:

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Meet the Folks Who Unfurled ‘Racism Is As American As Baseball’ Banner in Fenway Park



Just chillin’ with @OwlBadstyne, Zechariah DeBarge. Yeah, that’s right, he’s my son. Look out for future collabs pic.twitter.com/xyeaGVJtY0 — El DeBarge® (@ElDeBarge) July 2, 2017

Speaking with Jet magazine, El revealed that he’s fathered 12 children with five different women, three of which he was married to. But his addiction affected his relationships with his children. You can read all about that HERE.

El DeBarge was the primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge throughout the early to mid-1980s. Popular songs led by El include “Time Will Reveal (song)”, “Stay with Me”, “All This Love”, and “Rhythm of the Night”. As a solo artist, he is best known for the hits “Who’s Johnny” and “Love Always”, and for his collaborations with Tone Loc, George Clinton, Faith Evans, Quincy Jones, Fourplay, and DJ Quik. DeBarge is a three-time Grammy nominee.

DeBarge, known for his unique high tenor register, strong falsetto, is a three-time Grammy nominee.

Save