*It’s apparent that actor Idris Elba loves sistas. No Beckys for him. Reportedly the 45-year-old British heartthrob is now spending quality time with Sabrina Dhowre, a 29-year-old actress and model.

This past weekend, Idris and Sabrina, a former “Miss Vancouver,” walked the red carpet as he promoted his new film, “Molly’s Game” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Here’s what a “source” is saying about the new relationship:

“It’s believed Idris and Sabrina have been dating for around seven months. They’re having a great time getting to know each other and Idris feels strongly enough about Sabrina for them to be talked about in public.Having her on his arm on a red carpet shows how serious he is about her as he doesn’t do these things lightly. He usually likes to keep that side of his life private but he’s proud to show Sabrina off on his arm. It’s been a different story for Sabrina, who has uploaded several pictures of Idris to her Snapchat account.”

If you’re wondering mwhat happened between him and Naiyana Garth, the baby mama of his 3-year-old son, they have gone separate ways.

We can see these two in relationship. They certainly seem to be on the same wave length as far as social issues are concerned is concerned. Yes, we’re talking about Common and his rumored girlfriend, political commentator, Angela Rye.

Rye, posted a message on social media, celebrating her the rapper/actor/activist’s Emmy win. Common won for his song “Letter To The Free,” which was featured on Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary. In her IG posting, Rye wrote:

“Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego. Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day. I’m thankful for his tremendous example of humility, leadership, kindness, and creativity. May we all be inspired to #WORKwoke. ??? #heisSOdope #itsjustthebeginning #TonyhereheCOMES #soblessed Prov. 3:5-6 * (if you haven’t heard “Letter to the Free” you’re missing out…download post haste)”

Later the pair hit the red carpet together further raising interest that they are an item. Meanwhile, neither has spoken on their relationship status.

