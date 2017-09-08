*This is an open letter to all African-Americans who love NFL football more than their own people.

Colin Kaepernick took a stand for black women, children, and men who were being killed unjustly by police nationwide with no convictions and for all people of color

He gave up his plate and I didn’t hear him ask you to give up yours. Courage isn’t for everyone. “I get that.”

This is about police brutality and the black balling of a man because he kneeled to bring attention to the police murders of people of color.

Kaepernick put millions on the line and potentially sacrificed his career, so people of color could live in peace, without the threat of state sanctioned murder.

When the NFL or any corporation punishes a man for standing against police brutality then that means the league and that company or corporation is in favor and a supporter of police brutality!

So we can’t give our money to any business that doesn’t support black and brown lives and our issues? What black people need to understand is Kaepernick is in a position like what Rosa Parks faced in what helped give birth to the civil rights movement.

The reality is this isn’t about Kaepernick. This is about the unjust police murders of black people, racial profiling, police abuse, and the violation of our civil rights that Kaepernick put into the national spotlight. This is about Ezell Ford, Tamir Rice Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martinand other unarmed black men who were gunned down by police and a wanna be cop. This is about Freddy Grey & corrupt police planting evidence on black people.

This is about Oscar Grant & Fruitvale Station; this is about the NY Giant’s owner who said he was concerned about the backlash to signing Kaepernick. But you and I should be concerned about being the next Eric Garner.

The reality is that The National Action Network/NAN called for a boycott of the NFL boycott not only over their refusal to sign Kaepernick … our call for a NFL boycott was made because of their silence and the silencing of their players on the injustices and police killings committed against people of color.

That’s what this is about. That’s what it has always been about.

Kaepernick exposed the lies and hypocrisy of Americans who believe in free speech but only for white men and black people who prove that many of us are woke only in our opinions but not in our actions. That’s why it’s time to draw a line in the sand. Do you love the NFL and its racist owners? Or do you love black people more?

Kaepernick proved he loves his people. And is now being blackballed by the NFL.

Remember football is for a season, however, being black and brown is forever. I have made my choice. I won’t watch a NFL game this year.

Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Tyisha Miller, Zell Ford, Sean Bell and countless other brother and sisters killed unjustly won’t watch a game or anything else ever. So I’m with Kap.

That’s why the National Action Network is sending a message this Sunday, September 10th from 11:00 am to Noon outside the Los Angeles Memorial coliseum located at 3900 S. Figueroa Street that we can’t allow the NFL and the L.A. Rams to ignore us and carry on with business as usual.

We plan on disrupting and carrying out acts of civil disobedience against the NFL, its blackballing of Kaepernick and the fact that they don’t care about black and brown lives.

Those that choose to support the NFL boycott will be on the right side of history. Those that choose to support the NFL (Negros For Lease) have chosen to support the NFL plantation and clearly love a game more than they love their own people.

Najee Ali, NAN LA Political Director