African American Women Are Tightest Down There (VIDEO)

*Obviously black women are gonna love the info in the video below, but umm, er, is it really true, though?

Hmm, so the question is do African American women have the tightest vaginas on average? That same question was the basis to a 2016 article printed at Topix.com. Here’s a portion of it:

The pelvic inlet was wider among 178 white women than 56 African-American women (10.7Â±0.7 cm compared with 10.0.Â±0.7 cm, P<.001). The outlet was also wider (mean intertuberous diameter 12.3Â±1.0 cm compared with 11.8Â±0.9 cm, P<.001). There were no significant differences between racial groups in interspinous diameter, angle of the subpubic arch, anteroposterior conjugate, levator thickness, or levator hiatus. In addition, among women who delivered vaginally without a sphincter tear, African-American women had more pelvic floor mobility than white women. This difference was not observed among women who had sustained an obstetric sphincter tear.

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2…

Full vinyl polysiloxane casts of the vagina were obtained from 23 Afro-American, 39 Caucasian and 15 Hispanic women in lying, sitting and standing positions. A new shape, the pumpkin seed, was found in 40% of Afro-American women, but not in Caucasians or Hispanics. Analyses of cast and introital measurements revealed:(1) posterior cast length is significantly longer, anterior cast length is significantly shorter and cast width is significantly larger in Hispanics than in the other two groups and (2) the Caucasian introitus is significantly greater than that of the Afro-American subject.

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10895030

I think torso length and hip width are pretty good determiners for vagina size. It is not the height of of the women (head to foot) which determines the depth of the vagina.

There is definitely a racial difference and also genetic factors which determine the length of vagina. White women give birth to babies with larger heads “on average” so their hips are “on average” broader, and their vaginal opening is also larger. Black women, actually have smaller vagina’s. They give birth to babies with smaller heads and have smaller hips. Black women store more body fat on their buttocks, but their hips are actually smaller (men and women). White people also have longer torso’s and white women also have longer vagina’s. Asian women have shorter vagina’s than both black and white women, have wider openings than black women, but not as large as white women. Unlike penis size, the body size/shape of a woman has an influence on vaginal size. Taller women (longer torso) with wider hips will most likely have longer and deeper set vagina. Torso size/length is more significant than actual height. As for men however, a 6′ 8″ man may have a smaller penis than a 5′ 8″ man, just like has ears may also be smaller. External organs are not influenced by body size or height, whereas internal organs are.

Penis length among different races of men DOES NOT directly equate to vagina size and distance to the cervix in the same race of women.

Read/learn MORE at Topix.com.

Click here for reuse options!