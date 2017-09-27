*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and Najee Ali, President, Project Islamic Hope, and other civil rights leaders on Wednesday, September 27 called for an urgent meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The meeting will be to press Goodell and NFL owners to sponsor an “Activists Awareness Month.” The NFL would commit to sponsor and support community and civic organizations engaged in a variety of social, educational, and civic improvement projects in minority communities.

The NFL boycott was launched in Los Angeles by the city’s civil rights organizations. They include: Project Islamic Hope, the National Action Network. Southern Christian Leadership Conference, National Council of Negro Women-West, the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, and ministerial groups.

“Goodell and the NFL owners have publicly said they support peaceful, constructive community activism and engagement, “says Ali and Hutchinson, “This is an opportunity for them to put the weight and resources of the league behind activist engagement. The meeting in L.A. would be a major step by the NFL to work in partnership with boycott leaders on the ground in L.A.”