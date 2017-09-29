*Daaaayuuuum Nick! You went hard. I mean really, really hard on this one. Dude is putting all on the line with this one. It’s a super concious rap/essay/poem call “Stand for What?” (#StandForWhat?)

Now we think we know why Nick Cannon stepped away from hosting “America’s Got Talent” because he now has the freedom to go to a place where he can speak freely without the fear of the man threatening to take his check by replacing him.

No, Nick apparently knew what he had to do and now we’re seeing what it is. Cannon is now speaking out vociferously on the ills of society represented by the national anthem and he says unequivocally that he’s down with Kaepernick.

It’ll be interesting to see if the orange a-hole in the White House puts Nick and this rap/poem in his sights. If so, things could get very interesting.

In the meantime, check out the video above and his hard hitting verbiage below.

Stand For what?!

You want me to stand for a song that continues to remind me of all the harms that have done me wrong?

Stand for what?!

For your Army that none of our sons truly belong

Stand for what?

The 100 years it took them to convince Congress to become the anthem after 40 failed attempts

Stand for what?

Your forefathers who really just Pimps.

Stand for What?

A song about War, not freedom

That’s how you want to lead them

Brainwash your people? that’s how you want to treat em

Slavemasters whips to Cops night sticks, that’s how you continue to beat em.

Stand for what

the beginning of Slavery in 1619

Or the end of those Black Marines of 1814

That’s really what the lyrics are about

They may have taken the word slave out

but they forget to remove the slave connotations from their brains and they mouth The mentality to make America Greater than your imagination is how you pout

Hating because we burned down their White House

Gave proof through the night, that its light out

For the old elitist white man thinking

Drunk off they ass with power at baseball games singing and drinking

Man stand for what?

Stand for something or fall for dumb shit!

Stand for what

To salute the Red White and Blue, on a Flag where my Colors not reflected



Stand for what

To uphold laws that were embedded to have my community negatively affected

Stand for what

Your racist systemic melodies of mind manipulating rhetoric?

Did you know the government pays Sports organizations for plays, to make people more patriotic

This MK Ultra Soul control needs to stop it

I can still love my country and hate that fucked up song about rockets, and bombs bursting air

Reminds me of Charlottesville’s vicious glares

And police shootings with no care like the dash cameras wasn’t there.

Stand for what

Monuments and statues of old slave masters

Constant reminders of our nations disasters

The Heros in Houston, the Doctors, the Poets and the Pastors.

That’s who I want to shape our greatness after

I honor and respect our men and women of service

But we’ve been taught to idolize wars without purpose

The majority of our Militaries casualties are minority soldiers

So let’s make statues for those warriors because they truly deserve it

Mt Rushmore was built by the Ku Klux Klan, so why the fuck should I have respect for those men

Damn, This is not my country and it’s not yours either.

Go back to Africa? I wish we never had to leave it

But the entire World is our neighborhood

So why do we perceive certain blocks to be bad and other blocks to be good?

Instead of glorifying the past we gotta focus on the future

Dick Gregory warned me if U speak up They probably gonna shoot ya!

But I shout for his eternal voice along with Martin, Malcolm and Marcus Garvey and

march wholeheartedly for their legacy

Because I’ll say it loud as you can see

Fuck Francis Scott Key and Robert E. Lee

They don’t represent me and neither do either of these hypocritical political parties

I am a native to the cosmic and Universal God Energy.

Even though the constitution really doesn’t apply to me

I’ll try to exercise my freedom of speech

So you can tell them you heard it from me.

Yeah I said it

Brutality, Historic Fallacies and

All war is wrong and so is that fucking song!

It’s Been way too long!

It’s time to make a change and acknowledge that your home of the brave was built on the back of a Slave.

So bowing down to a true King

Is the only way to let freedom ring

Stand for what?

I ain’t standing For Shit… except Kaepernick!