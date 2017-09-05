*A Republican woman running for mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina has listed her white race among her qualifications for office.

“VOTE FOR ME!” Kimberley Paige Barnette posted on Facebook. “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.”

After backlash ensued, Barnette removed the “white” qualification from her Facebook page. In a statement, she explained that she’s not “prejudice” and that she’s really a victim because she’s white:

“I’m not prejudice. I do not judge other people,” she wrote. “Other people judge me. What is the difference? I say I’m white. Others describe themselves as example transgenders. Are they labeling themselves? I’m also a divorced mother of two adult children. I accept others as who they are. I have traditional conservative views when it comes to family and friendships.”

Barnette, who turned 53 on Friday, is a former Mecklenburg County magistrate making her first run for office.

Regarding her stance on current issues, Barnette said during a a WTVI debate last month that Charlotte should not assist poor residents because, “I don’t think we should encourage more lower-income people to (come to) Charlotte. …We should attract higher-income people.”

She has also spoken out against equal protections for the LGBTQ community in Charlotte.

“I don’t believe that transgenders should be in bathrooms based on their, who they identify with, I never have,” she says. “I believe that there could be a separate restroom, but however I do not believe that that should be allowed whatsoever.”

“As a magistrate, I issued processes on persons that were in the bathroom, males that were in the bathroom, and you never know what they are, and they scare children, quite frankly,” she explained during the 2017 primary debate.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Barnette “is a distant long-shot” in a GOP primary featuring city council member Kenny Smith and businessman Gary Dunn.