*According to four sources in and outside the West Wing, longtime Donald Trump confidant Omarosa Manigault is slowly becoming a distant memory inside the White House after colleagues regularly complain about her aggressive behavior and work ethic.

As noted by The Daily Beast, Omarosa “frequently derails internal meetings with irrelevant or counterproductive interjections and she’s earned a reputation for attempting to micromanage White House communications operations.”

As we previously repoeted, White House chief of staff John Kelly has tried to push Manigault out, or at the very least, limit her direct access to Trump. But despite his best efforts, Trump refuses to cut ties with Omarosa. Those close to 45 say Manigault is one of the few people outside of his family that he genuinely trusts, which is why he’ll take her phone calls in the middle of the night.

“She doesn’t have any friends in high places—except the one place [where] it matters,” said one Republican official close to the White House. Outside of Trump, she is widely “despised” among West Wing staff, the official added.

Multiple sources have noted how Manigault would walk into White House meetings and immediately try to hijack the conversation with gossip or “off-topic stuff.”

“She would raise issues and never have a solution,” the source added.

Other occasions found Manigault overstepping her authority while her duties as the Office of Public Liaison have gone less than smoothly. Not to mention her decision to give herself the title “The Honorable” in a letter to the Congressional Black Caucus — this, and other controversies, have caused drama and headaches in the White House.

Sources have also stated that former chief of staff Reince Priebus and ex Press Secretary Spicer took pains to ensure Omarosa’s office remained in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and not in the West Wing itself.

When Spicer resigned in late July, Manigault “was probably the happiest, giddiest person in the White House,” the Republican official said.

And yet, for all the internal drama she’s stirred, Trump “continues to call her, even at late hours, to seek her counsel on policy, politics, poll numbers, and media coverage, particularly pertaining to Russia-election-meddling news and feuds with Republican lawmakers.”

The fact that Trump trusts her opinion and will listen to her is allegedely what got Omarosa on chief of staff Kelly’s bad side in the first place.

