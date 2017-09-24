*It’s about to go down … tonight! We’re talking about Oprah Winfrey‘s debut on CBS’s vaunted and legendary news magazine, “60 Minutes.”

Along with Oprah joining the show, tonight will be the 50th season premiere of the venerable news program.

“BIG night,” she tweeted Sunday, alongside a clip from the episode. “My FIRST segment on @60Minutes — watch with me. Tweet, tweet.”

Winfrey’s inaugural segment is titled “Divided,” and in the clip she asks a panel of Americans with different political views to “look into your crystal ball” about the future of the nation. “By the time of the next presidential election, are we more likely to have come together?” she asks. “Will we have sought common ground?

Winfrey, who first appeared as a subject on 60 Minutes in 1986, announced that she was joining the show in January. She told EW that her White House farewell interview with Michelle Obama partly inspired her to do so.

“Something happened in that room,” Winfrey said, adding that 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager had previously asked her to join the network. “I missed the connection to the people — where you get to hear both sides and get people to listen to each other. I want to help create a platform where people on all sides can be heard.”

“60 Minutes” airs tonight (09-24-17) and every Sunday at 7p/6p central on CBS.