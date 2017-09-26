*More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition to take down the statue of former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Lewis from outside its home stadium after he joined current players in taking a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.

The change.org petition was started after Ravens players knelt during the anthem before the team played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

“I want the Ray Lewis statue at Ravens Stadium removed because of his refusal to stand during the National Anthem,” the caption states. “That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it. To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting.

“I will not stand for that kind of disrespect towards our country, especially from a legend such as Ray Lewis. You stand for the National Anthem as a solute to those who can’t stand because they fought for this land.”

The bronze Ray Lewis statue, from artist Fred Kail, was unveiled outside of M&T Bank Stadium in September 2014. It is twelve hundred pounds, stands nine feet tall and took eleven months to make.

The statue immortalizes the former linebacker in the midst of his famous entrance dance.