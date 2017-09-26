Baltimore Ravens unveil the bronze Ray Lewis statue outside of M&T Bank Stadium. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

*More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition to take down the statue of former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Lewis from outside its home stadium after he joined current players in taking a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.

The change.org petition was started after Ravens players knelt during the anthem before the team played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace, from left, former player Ray Lewis and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley lock arms and kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

“I want the Ray Lewis statue at Ravens Stadium removed because of his refusal to stand during the National Anthem,” the caption states. “That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it. To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting.

“I will not stand for that kind of disrespect towards our country, especially from a legend such as Ray Lewis. You stand for the National Anthem as a solute to those who can’t stand because they fought for this land.”

The bronze Ray Lewis statue, from artist Fred Kail, was unveiled outside of M&T Bank Stadium in September 2014. It is twelve hundred pounds, stands nine feet tall and took eleven months to make.

The statue immortalizes the former linebacker in the midst of his famous entrance dance.

 





  1. Enoch Mubarak Reply

    I AM DOWN ON MY BENDING KNEE BEGGING AND PRAYING MR. CHARLIE … PLEASE DON’T PLAY THAT SONG …..

    If it isn’t cowardliness, then please tell me what it is because …….

    the “they” that black men fear are addicted to breathing like we are. “They” put their pants on one leg at a time like we do.

    “They” have the same doubts, fears and die in so many years like we do so if we don’t appreciate what “they” are doing to us, treating us, enslaving us, killing us and raping us then how come we can’t stop them from treating us the way we don’t appreciate.

    We can’t stop “Them” because we are not men enough, smart enough, strong enough, brave enough, tough enough or intelligent enough and..who’s fault is that because “They” are no different than us and “They” can be beat … but we are without courage.

    The black men must find the courage to decide and choose because … Fight or flee is a choice, stay or leave is a choice, sink or swim is a choice, live or die is a choice and what you choose depends on what you are made of because the same pot of boiling water can hardened an egg or soften a potato.

