*True to form, Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman did not mince words when asked about the controversy regarding the NFL’s ongoing protests against social injustice.

On Thursday, the cornerback said if folks don’t want players to take a knee during the national anthem, then stop the racism and bigotry that sparked the protests in the first place.

“At this point in time, there are certain people in this world who already have their opinions made up, their eyes are closed, their ears are closed, so they are no longer formulating opinions,” Sherman said during his afternoon presser. “… I think for the most part though, for those that are accepting in our society, those people that are open and have open hearts and a good moral compass, I think they were received incredibly well. At the end of the day, you can’t make everybody happy, and we’re not trying to. We’re just trying to help people become more aware of the issues that are out there; the injustices and the inequalities that are in the world, and I think we did that.”

“What I would like to see is that the inequality and divisiveness stop,” Sherman said. “I would like the racism and bigotry to stop. If that happened, the demonstrations can stop. So my message to everyone out there is, ‘Hey, stop the racism, bigotry and inequality, and there’s nothing for these players to protest.’”

Sherman also addressed the man living at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in D.C. after he called for the firing of any players who kneel during the anthem.

“We will not be bullied by the President of the United States and his words, and we will not be divided.”

Watch above.