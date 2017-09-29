*In the wake of ongoing NFL protests calling attention to racism and police brutality, the Seattle Seahawks announced Friday the launch of a charity fund aimed at “fighting injustice and inequality.”

“In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. We invite you to join us in donating and taking action,” the team announced in a statement.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said that the fund is the result of a “collaborative effort on the part of a lot of guys in the locker room.”

The Seahawks did not come onto the field for the national anthem before Sunday’s game as a protest of Donald Trump’s call for owners to fire any player who takes a knee during the anthem.

Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman said in a press conference yesterday, “We will not be bullied by the President of the United States.”

On its website, the team called its decision to kneel during the anthem a game this week as a “statement against inequality and justice.” The fund will be managed by the Seattle Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit involved in a number of area community programs.