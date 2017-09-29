*In the wake of ongoing NFL protests calling attention to racism and police brutality, the Seattle Seahawks announced Friday the launch of a charity fund aimed at “fighting injustice and inequality.”

“In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. We invite you to join us in donating and taking action,” the team announced in a statement.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said that the fund is the result of a “collaborative effort on the part of a lot of guys in the locker room.”

The Seahawks did not come onto the field for the national anthem before Sunday’s game as a protest of Donald Trump’s call for owners to fire any player who takes a knee during the anthem.

Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman said in a press conference yesterday, “We will not be bullied by the President of the United States.”

On its website, the team called its decision to kneel during the anthem a game this week as a “statement against inequality and justice.” The fund will be managed by the Seattle Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit involved in a number of area community programs.





    Good for them! Now if the NFL can set aside the National Anthem time allotted, to show respect and honor the USA, and do only that. Protest can be in a allotted time for that purpose. The game of football can be played in a allotted time for that purpose. See how easy that could be?

