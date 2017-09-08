*Spelman College has revised it’s admission policy and with that comes the announcement that the Atlanta-based school will now accept trans women as students starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

That’s right… if you’re a man with breasts and identifying as female, President Mary Schmidt Campbell welcomes you to the campus of about 2,200 students.

But if you’re a woman living as a man – STAY AWAY, you’re not welcome. However, students who transition to male after they’ve enrolled at Spelman will still be awarded a degree.

As Sandra Rose notes, Campbell’s new policy would exclude the daughters of singers R. Kelly and Sade — Ila Adu and Jay Kelly — both of whom now live as men.

“People who are intolerant of gender confused men are branded “homophobic.” What is it called when an entire school is intolerant of gender confused women? What is the difference between a man who is gender confused and a woman who is gender confused?

“Apparently, Campbell and the politically correct staff at Spelman College believe there is a big difference as they proceed to protect the delicate snowflake students from women who are considered a threat.

“Why is Spelman tolerant of gender confused males while rejecting gender confused women?

It seems that Spelman College — a historically black college for women, has forgotten its mission to empower and educate WOMEN — that means biological women who think they are men.

“Campbell needs to be reminded that gender confused women are still biological females who deserve empathy, understanding and an education. Shame on you, Ms. Campbell. Do better!”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: They Tried It: Breitbart Uses Pic of MS-13 Gangsters in El Salvador for DACA Article

The letter, sent out to students Tuesday, reads in part:

Spelman College, a Historically Black College whose mission is to serve high-achieving black women, will consider for admission women students including students who consistently live and self-identify as women, regardless of their gender assignment at birth. Spelman does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth. If a woman is admitted and transitions to male while a student at Spelman, the college will permit that student to continue to matriculate at and graduate from Spelman.

As noted by The Root, the letter also links to a list of “frequently asked questions” regarding the new policy, such as:

“Is Spelman still a women’s college?” (Yes.)

“How will Spelman know if a student is transgender?” (Self-disclosure.)

“What resources will be offered to trans students?” (After full adoption of the policy, “all Spelman students receive the full support and guidance of college faculty, staff and administrators through graduation.”)

“How will Spelman handle housing accommodation?” (On a case-by-case basis.)

The letter also reminds those who may take issue with this new policy that Spelman remains an institution that’s all about celebrating black womanhood.

“Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women’s college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving black women,” the letter reads.

Regardless, trans women are still biologically male, so many are not here for this policy change.

Save

Save