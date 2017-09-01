*Earlier we reported that now former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, one of Donald Trump‘s favorite flunkies, had abruptly resigned with no reason given.

Well if you guessed he’d be hooking up with Trump in some capacity, it looks like you might be right. According to The Hill, Sheriff Clarke is expected to join President Trump’s administration, according to a new report.

The site is reporting that two sources familiar with the situation told Politico, which first reported the story, that Clarke is expected to join the Trump administration in a position that is not Senate-confirmed. The former sheriff told Politico that he would “talk about my future plans next week.”

Clarke resigned from his position as sheriff on Thursday. In his resignation letter, Clarke did not provide a reason for his resignation.

“Pursuant to Wis. Stat. 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing August 31, 2017,” Clarke wrote in the letter.

Clarke, a strong supporter of President Trump, was reportedly offered a role in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security in June.

The controversial sheriff withdrew from consideration for the role a few weeks later.

