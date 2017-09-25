*We guess she’s serious. Earlier we reported that Tamar Braxton was walking away from her music career. Now we know why. She says it’s to save her marriage.

“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” Braxton, 40, told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

Braxton has been married to Vincent Herbert, 44, since 2008 and have one son together, 4-year-old Logan.

“My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?” Braxton added. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Braxton will be the first to acknowledge that because of her focus on her career, including a reality show with her mother and sisters, a stint on “The Real” and other things, she sometimes let her marriage fall behind in her priorities.

“This is just my job,” she said of singing. “When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”

If you’re wondering about music career she says she’s walking away from, her fifth and final album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” will be released September 29. But don’t worry, she says she will, however, continue to write songs for other artists.

“I am nerv-cited,” she says of the release. “I’m nervous and excited at the same time. This has just been a project that’s been so close to me, and I’ve worked really hard on it and it was kind of, like, the soundtrack to my life at the time.”

RELATED NEWS: TAMAR BRAXTON ‘RETIRING FROM MUSIC’ – DERAY DAVIS EXPLAINS HIS ‘FEUD’ WITH THE SINGER – WATCH



The record, which Tamar describes as “transparent, real and unapologetic,” is the star’s diary of the last year or so, featuring her responses to infidelity rumors and family drama. That includes her father’s marriage to a woman Tamar alleges he cheated on her mom with since Tamar was 11 years old.

“It’s really about showing who you are and not being afraid to talk about experiences you have gone through,” Tamar shares. “It’s just about, you know, stripping down and being real.”

“This album is just where I was in my life at the time,” she adds. “You know, nothing in my life felt right. And everything felt like it was a question mark that surrounded it and, you know, I just had to write and sing about it.”

You can read/learn MORE at Entertainment Tonight.