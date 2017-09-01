*Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart has reached out to In Touch to dish on her recent her Instagram feud with his current wife, Eniko Parrish.

You recall their brief exchange a few weeks ago when Torrei was forced to set the record straight about the downfall of her marriage. She basically said Eniko contributed to her divorce from Kevin, which he denies.

“Eniko sweetheart normally I don’t feed into this, but when you addressed me directly, you forced my hand to respond,” Torrei wrote on Instagram.

“We have made successful strides to become a loving co-parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin and I know the truth.”

“I offer this simple solution to your “IG comment problems,” either respond truthfully or don’t respond at all.”

Now, Torrie tells In Touch that she and Eniko are not on good terms.

“We’ve just been moving forward, getting the blended family in a good place and co-parenting. This just takes us a step back,” she says.

via In Touch:

“I feel like if you’re going to respond to something like [social media comments], let’s just be honest and truthful. And that’s that,” Torrei said regarding the incident. “Right now, me and Eniko are not speaking, but me and Kevin, we’re still speaking.”

But she says she and Kevin haven’t discussed her Instagram spat with Eniko.

“He’s no longer my husband. I don’t concern myself with that,” Torrei explains to In Touch. “I’m only concerned with whatever goes on between me and him for [our] children [Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9]. Everything else, it’s none of my business. I don’t see where Kevin has said anything publicly about it.”

