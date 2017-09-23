*The Orange A-hole is at it again. Saturday morning, he said via Twitter that he’d withdrawn an offer to greet the NBA champions at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump wrote. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn.”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

We don’t know if Trump has withdrawn the offer just for Curry or for the entire team, although the way he wrote the tweet seems to imply the latter.

There’s also confusion over whether Trump even extended an invitation to uphold the tradition of celebrating a title with the NBA champions, which dates back to former President John F. Kennedy’s administration.

That’s because, per ESPN, Trump reportedly didn’t make the traditional presidential congratulatory call and White House offer to the team following their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in June.

Stephen Curry doesn’t hold back on whether he’ll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

Trump’s move comes a day after point guard Curry explained why he was against his team celebrating the title with Trump.

“I don’t want to go. That’s the nucleus of my belief. If it was just me, it would be a pretty short conversation,” Curry told reporters during Golden State’s media day.

“By not going, hopefully it will inspire some change for what we tolerate in this country and what we stand for, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward,” Curry added.

Another Warriors player, Kevin Durant, previously said the basically the same thing.

The Cavaliers’ LeBron James indicated earlier that he wouldn’t have visited the White House had his team won.

And it worth noting that several members of the champion New England Patriots NFL team, including quarterback Tom Brady, did not attend a White House ceremony in April to mark their Super Bowl win.