*“Sister Circle,” a new daytime talk show targeting African-American women, rolls out later this month on TV One. The series will empower and inspire Black women to live their best life by tackling relationship, parenting, fitness and personal finance issues.

Hosts include reality star Quad Webb-Lunceford; R&B singer Syleena Johnson; Rashan Ali, a TV host and sports reporter; and comedienne Kiana Dancie.

Blogger Funky Dineva was initially announced as being a part of the panel but as the premiere date approached, the messy queen was dropped from adverts — leading many to believe that he was 86’d from the show.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ATL Bloggers (Funky Dineva & ATLien) Fighting Over Unpaid Rent/Stolen Property



Per Sandra Rose:

The 33-year-old part-time video blogger was originally signed to deejay for a panel of four women. But now Syleena and the other cast members are tweeting promotional images of themselves without Dineva — a sign that he may be gone from the cast.

The show’s producers had hoped the openly gay blogger would add a “male perspective” to the TV talk show about women’s issues.



Dineva is known to be openly hostile to black heterosexual and lesbian women, often referring to us as “black bitches” and other derogatory, mysogynistic terms.

After the backlash from black women on social media and female-owned blogs, Dineva was removed from the show’s promotional material. But don’t fret, as ads running on the TV One site confirm that he’s still part of the hosting panel.

Meanwhile, Dineva reportedly still owes $6,700 to blogger Michelle Brown, of StraightfromtheA.com, for trashing her townhouse. She applied for a judge’s order to garnish his wages from TV One.

“Sister Circle” premieres Sep 18.

Speaking of Funky Dineva, here he is: