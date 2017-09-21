*Earlier this week, news broke that a bunch of white sorority girls at the University of New Hampshire had Snapchatted themselves singing ALL of the lyrics to Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger,” including the n-word.

Watch below:

After backlash was unleashed upon them, the ladies are now under investigation by the college, and the question at large is…should they get a pass since their uttered N-word was a song lyric?

Piers Morgan jumped into the debate today, first by announcing he would be writing a think piece on the matter. His choice of words, however… “Should white girls be allowed to sing ‘niggas’? New column posting very soon”…caused yet another backlash across Twitter.

Morgan’s column basically blamed the rap industry for using the N-word in songs, leaving white girls like the Alpha Phi sorority at UNH no choice but to say the word as well. Also, he used the racial epithet 21 times in the column.

In the midst of the backlash, Piers tweeted:





  1. David Dean Reply

    They actually said it the correct way.. They said nigga and not nigger.Plus they where singing a song which used the nigga word. You can tell they were just teens getting hyped off of rap music.. And I am a black man who supports black lives matter.

