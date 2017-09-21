*Earlier this week, news broke that a bunch of white sorority girls at the University of New Hampshire had Snapchatted themselves singing ALL of the lyrics to Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger,” including the n-word.

Watch below:

After backlash was unleashed upon them, the ladies are now under investigation by the college, and the question at large is…should they get a pass since their uttered N-word was a song lyric?

Piers Morgan jumped into the debate today, first by announcing he would be writing a think piece on the matter. His choice of words, however… “Should white girls be allowed to sing ‘niggas’? New column posting very soon”…caused yet another backlash across Twitter.

Morgan’s column basically blamed the rap industry for using the N-word in songs, leaving white girls like the Alpha Phi sorority at UNH no choice but to say the word as well. Also, he used the racial epithet 21 times in the column.

Should white girls be allowed to sing ‘niggas’?

New column posting very soon. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

Why is @piersmorgan obsessed with telling ppl who is allowed to say nigga and who isn’t? I wrote abt his nigga obsession 2 years ago. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) September 21, 2017

There are bad ideas and then there’s what Piers Morgan just tweeted. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 21, 2017

If any of you share that Piers Morgan article, even to be outraged, my block finger is ready — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 21, 2017

.@piersmorgan: No, white people cannot use the n-word, and you’re an ass for suggesting otherwise https://t.co/Os7QHgsXcT pic.twitter.com/YqZA4KWSWu — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 21, 2017

Piers Morgan wrote a column just so he could use the word “nigga” online. My man. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) September 21, 2017

In the midst of the backlash, Piers tweeted: