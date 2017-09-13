*A desperate Tyrese Gibson has taken to Instagram to publicly beg Dwayne Johnson to return his call.

Gibson’s pleas, which since have been deleted, are in response to the rumors that his “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson is going ahead with a spinoff about his character Hobbs.

“If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Johnson signing paperwork. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

#TheRock better answer #Tyrese’s texts 😩😩😂😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Gibson later reversed course on his thoughts about the Hobbs movie, saying he wouldn’t mind the project, but only if it started production after “Fast 9” wraps.

“I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he’s my brother,” Gibson continued. “I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date…….. Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro.”

“This is not a #Rant I’m no Rock #Hater and I don’t want this #Life I love my own,” Gibson concluded. “I’m doing this for the #FastFamily I’m loyal and I apologize for being loyal but dammit I am.”