There are some sorority sisters at the University of New Hampshire who are being investigated in the wake a video posted on social media showing them singing along to the Kanye West/Jamie Foxx song, “Gold Digger” song that of course features the catchy hook, “She ain’t messin’ with no broke N***a.”

The Snapchat video posted on Snapchat shows the members of UNH Alpha Phi sorority dancing at a party and just having a jolly ol’ time singing the n-word hook. (Check it out above.)

Not everybody was pleased. It prompted other students to condemn the sorority’s “ignorant and insensitive” behavior. An anti-racism student Facebook group called “All Eyes on UNH” had no problem letting the sorority know.

“A member of Alpha Phi Sorority put up this video of girls singing along to ‘Gold Digger’ by Kanye West on her Instagram story,” the post reads. “The girls sing the N-word without thinking of the implications.”

The post continued.

“This is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism. The first step is addressing willful ignorance.”

Then social media users also criticized the sorority, claiming it perpetuates racism.

“If you know the lyrics so well, then you should know when the word is coming up and literally shut your mouth,” UNH student Sofia Ford commented under the video on Facebook.

“Not a word for us (white people) to use under any circumstances. It’s ignorant and insensitive. Literally, the N-word should never leave your mouth. If you are white and think this is OK, then you have some serious growing up to do. Buy a dictionary and look up the term ‘institutionalized racism,’ and then come and defend this behavior.”

“Hey white people, literally just don’t broadcast you and your clan of Beckys saying the N-word and you’ll be fine,” seconded Maggie Lowe. “Don’t give any ‘it’s expression crap’ because white people will never ever ever be able to tell me what it’s like to be an ‘n-word.’”

Of course you won’t be surprised to learn there were other who didn’t think the girls did anything wrong.

UNH student Gabby Razz said: “These girls clearly were not intentionally trying to degrade people of color because of one word sung. They’re college girls having fun celebrating their new members of the sorority.”

Here are the thoughts of “UNH alumni” Eric Hadley: “Maybe these girls are just being normal people singing along to a song. These girls aren’t racist and people up in arms over this are authoritarian p—-s who hate free speech.”

And then there’s the obligatory comment from the school’s administration department offering that it is investigating the sorority and the video.

“No disciplinary action has yet been taken by the university. The incident is under review,” spokeswoman Erika Mantz told the outlet.

“We believe strongly in the right to free speech as recognized by the First Amendment, and we also believe in the right of every member of our community to feel safe and respected.

“We continue to work to improve our campus culture through education, awareness and action.”

Quite frankly it’s hard to know how to feel about this ’cause anybody with a bran could see it coming at some point.

Whateva. 🙁