*Tiffany & Co. has launched the #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign to raise millions in support of ending elephant poaching and stopping the global trafficking and demand for their ivory.

To promote the cause, the luxury jewelry company recruited some of its ambassadors, including Zoe Kravitz and Janelle Monae, to drop some knowledge about elephants in a new PSA.

“Did you know that elephants have incredible memories that allow them to recognize family members even after decades apart?” Monae says in the video. Adds Kravitz: “Help us save these magnificent creatures.”

Elle Fanning and St. Vincent are also part of the campaign, which brings awareness to the Elephant Crisis Fund, an initiative started by Save the Elephants and the Wildlife Conservation Network in partnership with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Tiffany & Co. has launched its first Tiffany Save the Wild collection of charms and brooches. One hundred percent of the profits from the collection, priced from $150 for a silver elephant charm to $1,800 for a rose gold elephant brooch, will be donated to benefit the Elephant Crisis Fund. The line can be found at Tiffany & Co. stores as well as online.

Watch the PSA below: