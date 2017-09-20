*Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton was one of the most successful singers of her time. Despite selling millions of albums, her extravagant spending habits left her with shockingly little to show for it.

Then, hot on the heels of stardom, Toni faced a humiliating, public bankruptcy. Incredibly, Toni fought back against record company executives she claimed had underpaid her. But after that, disaster struck again.

In an exclusive clip to EURweb, REELZ Channel asks who was really to blame for Toni Braxton becoming Broke and Famous?

About “Broke & Famous”:

Whether it’s blockbuster movies, a wealthy family, or chart-topping hit music when the money is rolling and you’re a celebrity life is good. But what happens at the intersection of money mismanagement and career crisis? Broke and Famous shows what happens when a celebrity’s life of spending and excess turns to one of selling off assets, pinching pennies and taking jobs they never considered at the height of success. See the stories of rapper 50 Cent, Michael Jackson, Tori Spelling, Nicolas Cage, MC Hammer and Johnny Depp who is the focus of the series premiere episode.