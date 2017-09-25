*That’s just nasty…is basically what Ciara Miller said during a highly publicized rant in Kathy’s Crab House and Family Restaurant in Delaware. Fact is, dogs are not allowed in restaurants because of sanitary concerns so, just because a dog is a service dog, and is allowed in all public places, does the sanitary concern just…disappear?

The unseen onlookers seem to think so. Its an interesting topic of concern.

One onlooker brings up the point that “This man fought for our country” and apparently feels the woman shouldn’t concern herself with the dog being there. But Miller is beyond irate at this point; and her behavior becomes even more heightened when people begin to taunt her.

“My husband’s dad fought for the fucking country!” Miller yelled back. “So what? It’s still nasty to me! It should be a separate section for a fucking animal!”

Read more and watch the video at EURThisNthat.