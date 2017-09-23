*On September 19th, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast filmed the reunion episode and as expected, a brawl erupted between the two fabulous queens on the show, Zell Swag and Misster Ray.

For those who have not watched this season, the pair have been feuding non-stop and their reunion show fight left production legally concerned.

So what happened?

While filming, Zell Swag appeared to be apologizing to Misster Ray but punched him in his face instead.

“Zell just bumrushed Ray, attacking him. He kicked him and went ballistic. Ray was at a disadvantage because he didn’t know he was about to be attacked,” says a source

Security attempted to rush the stage, but they were too late.

After the fight, Zell was removed from filming and escorted out of the building.

Here’s a clip of him addressing the fight:

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jessica Williams Comedy Series Lands at Showtime After Reported Bidding War



Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4 Reunion 🔥 pic.twitter.com/llkf408Dy7 — Love & HipHop Fights (@lnhhfights) September 20, 2017

Sources say that Ray was concerned before the reunion began taping and was upset that production put his safety in jeopardy.

A source says: “Fights happen all the time at the reunion, but this one was different. It felt like he was attacked and it wasn’t provoked.”

Ray plans on pressing charges and the network is concerned that this could become a legal headache.

“They’re fearful that he could sue. They can handle a lawsuit, but they don’t need the stigma that this is a violent show. That could have advertising repercussions. They probably won’t even air the fight. It will probably get cut out.”

There are also reports that Zell may not be asked to return to the show. Sources say:

“It’s too soon to tell. They don’t make those type of decisions immediately after the reunion airs. They may feel obligated to bring Ray back because of the altercation, but it depends on what type of storyline he can muster up for another season.”

Meanwhile, VH1LHHTEA states that Masika and Misster Ray took to Snapchat after the reunion and revealed that Zell won’t be back for another season as he got fired.

As far the reunion taping, viewers can expect to see a Keyshia Cole performance, Alexis Skyy confirming her pregnancy and Hazel-E attempting to fight Moneice Slaughter.

The ‘LHHH’ reunion is set to air next month on VH1.

Save

Save

Save