EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If we aren’t willing to pay a price for our values, then we should ask ourselves whether we truly believe in them at all. – Barack Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 16: Actress Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” ”The Steve Harvey Show”) is 48. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 46.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 16, 1901: Booker T. Washington dined at the White House with President Roosevelt and was criticized in the South.