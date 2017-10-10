A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If we aren’t willing to pay a price for our values, then we should ask ourselves whether we truly believe in them at all. – Barack Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 17: Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 49. Actor Wood Harris (“The Wire”) is 48. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 48. Rapper Eminem is 45. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” ”In the House”) is 29.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 17, 1969: Dr. Clifton R. Wharton Jr. was elected president of Michigan State University and became the first African American to head a major, predominantly white university in the 20th century.