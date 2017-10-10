A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere. – Albert Einstein

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 19: Singer Jennifer Holliday is 57. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 45. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 41.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 19, 1943: On this date, Paul Robeson opened in Othello at the Shubert Theater in N.Y. City. The show ran for 296 consecutive performances.