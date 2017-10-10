A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Your profession is not what brings home your paycheck. Your profession is what you were put on earth to do. With such passion and such intensity that it becomes spiritual in calling. – Van Gogh

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 23: Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 61. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 51. Singer Miguel is 32.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 23, 1947: NAACP petition on racism, “An Appeal to the World,” presented to United Nations at Lake Success.