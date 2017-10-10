A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Your profession is not what brings home your paycheck. Your profession is what you were put on earth to do. With such passion and such intensity that it becomes spiritual in calling. – Van Gogh

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 24: Singer Monica is 37. Singer-actress Adrienne Bailon (”The Real”) is 34. Rapper Drake is 31.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 24, 1935: The first black-authored play to become a long-run Broadway hit, Langston Hughes’ “Mulatto,” opens.