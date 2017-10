A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try. – Beverly Sills

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 26: Musician Bootsy Collins is 66. Actor James Pickens Jr. (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 65. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 31.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 26, 1872: Inventor T. Marshall patented the fire extinguisher.