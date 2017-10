A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Don’t be afraid to give your best to what seemingly are small jobs. Every time you conquer one it makes you that much stronger. If you do the little jobs well, the big ones will tend to take care of themselves. – Dale Carnegie

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 27: TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 66.

BLACK HISTORY

Oct. 27, 1891: P.B. downing patents Street Letter Drop Box.