*Elementary entrepreneur Gabrielle Goodwin has finally received the utility patent for her hair accessory invention GaBBY Bows.

She and her mom, Rozalynn, applied for it when Gabrielle started her business at seven years old. The Double-Face Double-Snap Barrette solves the age-old problem of disappearing girls’ hair barrettes.

Gabrielle was just five years old when she started daily insisting she and her Mom create a barrette that would stay in her hair. In just three years of operations, GaBBY Bows have saved families time, money and frustration in all 50 states and nine countries through online sales at gabbybows.com. Her invention is also sold in 50 Once Upon a Child stores across the United States and Canada.

The newly released children’s book Gabby Invents the Perfect Hair Bow by Entrepreneur Kid chronicles Gabrielle’s entrepreneurial journey.

A straight-A student, Gabrielle is the self-proclaimed President and CEO, handling inventory, serving as the lead saleswoman at trade shows, speaking to community groups and schools, personally writing thank you cards to customers who order online, and helping with sales taxes. She also hosts GaBBY Play Dates to teach girls in children’s shelters about entrepreneurship.

In 2015, Gabrielle was named the youngest ever South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The following year, she and her mom were named a 2016 SCORE and Sam’s Club American Small Business Champion, and awarded as the 2016 SCORE Foundation Outstanding Diverse Business of the Year. Gabrielle was also one of three national finalists for the 2017 Black Enterprise Teenpreneur of the Year.

“I’ve been waiting for this for years, and I feel honored we are fully patented. Now we get to grow the business more,” says Gabrielle.

source:

gabbybows.com