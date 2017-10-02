*A bodyguard for 2 Chainz was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in New York after allegedly beating up a photographer who tried to take pictures of the rapper as he arrived to the “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” police said Sunday, according to Page Six.

The rapper, who has been rolling around in a pink wheelchair since breaking a leg this past summer, was outside W. 50th St. entrance of NBC’s “30 Rock” headquarters with his security team Friday when the 64-year-old pap came up and started snapping away.

That’s when bodyguard Rory Smith, 47, of Georgia, allegedly punched the freelance photographer in the face, knocking him to the ground, police said.

Smith then reportedly took off, but was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz’s continued on with his “Tonight Show” appearance, which included him being interviewed by Fallon and performing “4 AM” from his new album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

Watch below: