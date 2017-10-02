*Two men were shot and killed Wednesday morning at Grambling State University in northern Louisiana, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Earl Andrews, a senior at the school, and his friend Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23-years-old from Farmerville, Louisiana, a university official said. Caldwell was not a student at the university.

They were discovered in a courtyard between two dormitory buildings, said Stephen Williams, a spokesman for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman fled the scene.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, the shooting followed an altercation that started inside one of the adjacent dormitories, Williams said.

Grambling spokesman Will Sutton said authorities were alerted to the shooting by a female student who called the Grambling police chief on his cell phone.