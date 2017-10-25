*It’s a fact that some people are pre-destined for greatness. That seems to be the case for a young man who was literally born to fly.

His name is Jonathan Strickland and would you believe that by the age of 14, he already held six world records for piloting an aircraft?!

Wait, young Mr. Strickland wasn’t through. By the time he reached 23, he became one the youngest commercial airline captains in the United States. And if that is not enough to get you excited, he has now made history again, by becoming the youngest pilot (25 years old) hired by UPS in their 110 year history.

Here’s what UPS, his new employer has to say about Jonathan Strickland on its Facebook page:

“His incredible work ethic and support from groups like Young Eagles and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals have helped Jonathan achieve his goals. UPS is proud to partner with OBAP and Jonathan, and we can’t wait to see where his career takes him next.”

Sounds like they LIKE him! 🙂 And good for Jonathan.

For more on Jonathan Strickland, check out the video above … it’s the young aviator when he was interviewed and chronicled by videographer Keith O’Derek back in 2012.

In the meantime, let’s all say congrats to this history making young man. You can reach out to him and show him some love via his Linked in page, HERE.

