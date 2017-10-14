*One thing you might want to seriously think about doing is to NOT get in a back-and-forth with 50 Cent. It appears Wendy Williams found that out the hard way.

50 proved that when he went in on her as well as his own counterparts at BET.

For Wendy, it all started when noticed that 50 posted a flyer for a Friday the 13th party celebrating the end of his court-ordered child support.

“Child support release party Friday 13, Club Lust 1:00 AM Happy Hour drinks on me,” he wrote. “Tom petty is alive !!! Ladies with no kids, Free Admission Ladies who didn’t collect child support, Free Admission.”

As you no doubt know, 50’s been mad at Marquise ever since he felt like he backstabbed him by endorsing his enemies, and it doesn’t help that he pretty much HATES Marquise’ mother, Shaniqua Thompkins. So why anyone would be surprised at 50’s shenanigans is a mystery to us, but somehow Wendy Williams was and said so on Friday, saying this: “You’re 42. You got a 21-year-old son. Get your life,” she said.

You can watch it below at about the 1:20 sec mark:

Oops, even though she’s Wendy Williams, the queen of talk, maybe she shouldn’t have messed with Fif on that day.

Obviously, he didn’t take too kindly to being Wendy’s hot topic, because he went in on her via Instagram.

He started off by posting a pap pic that shows Wendy in a bikini and wrote in the caption:

“Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh. Your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*cker. Focus on your own sh*t b*tch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL.”

He then posted a side by side comparison pic of Wendy and the Beast character from the 1980s Beauty and the Beast TV series.

“Yeah b*tch, you f*cking around in the wrong section,” he wrote in the caption. “Every time you call me, I’m a show up.”