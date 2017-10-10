*Today, Tuesday, October 10, “The Real” continues #BossLady week with guest co-host Shaunie O’Neal. The creator and executive producer of VH1’s Basketball Wives franchise shares her latest venture – she’s teaming up with her ex Shaquille O’Neal to write a book about divorce and co-parenting.

She joins the ladies as they give props to Jemele Hill, who was recently suspended by ESPN for violating their social media guidelines and the hosts also sound off on Donna Karan’s recent comments defending Harvey Weinstein and suggesting that women may be complicit in their own sexual harassment with their fashion choices.

Plus, founder of Murder Inc. Records and Tales executive producer Irv Gotti admits that even though it’s been 15 years, he doesn’t think he and 50 Cent will squash their beef. He also reveals Jay-Z gave him his name, and two rules he broke when he met Lauryn Hill for the first time.

Shaunie O’Neal Is Writing A Book With Shaq

Tamera Gives Jemele Hill Props

Irv Gotti On When He Met Lauryn Hill For The 1st Time

Adrienne Houghton: You and 50 had been beefing for like over 15 years. Do you think that, you know, this is ever going to get squashed?

Irv Gotti: No.

Shaunie O’Neal: Oh, wow.

Adrienne: Keep it real!

Irv: That was fast. I mean, uh… I can never see myself being around somebody who just been hating on me for all of these years and thing – I would feel uncomfortable. Like, I’m like a stand-up guy. I would actually be like, “What am I doing next to this –”

Loni Love: What’s the beef about?

Adrienne: I’ve actually known you for years and it actually is very true, you are a very stand-up guy.

[The Real audience applauds]

Loni: Yeah.

Irv: Thank you!

Adrienne: I’ve known you forever.

Loni: What is the beef about? What is the, what is going on with you two?

Irv: I mean you would really have to ask him, where it stemmed from or whatever. I don’t – I don’t know.

Adrienne: But you don’t come for him!

Irv: I don’t ever like, um… even I take down the posts that I posted – that I posted like a couple days back when his TV series hit. And the thing is, I didn’t want to involved BET with that.

Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni: Right.

Irv: I didn’t want to feel like I was bad-mouthing BET by bad-mouthing him.

