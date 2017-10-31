*This season of “Black-ish” will last a bit longer than originally planned.

ABC has ordered an additional two episodes each for the Anthony Anderson comedy, as well as the sitcom “American Housewife” and Shonda Rhimes’ drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” reports Variety. The move brings the orders for each of the scripted series up to 24 episodes this season.

Airing Thursdays at 8 p.m., “Grey’s Anatomy” is currently in its 14th season and approaching its 300th episode. It is ABC’s highest rated scripted drama in the key 18-49 demo, averaging a 2.15 Nielsen live-plus-same-day rating — up 3.7% from its average last season — and an average of 7.99 million total viewers.

Airing Tuesday’s at 9 p.m. and currently in its fourth season, “Black-ish” is currently averaging a 1.25 demo rating and 4.31 million viewers. In three seasons, “Black-ish,” from creator Kenya Barris has earned eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for outstanding comedy series.

Airing Wednesday’s at 9:30 p.m. in its second season, “American Housewife” is currently averaging a 1.41 demo rating and 5.2 million viewers.