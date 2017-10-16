*The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences promptly kicked Harvey Weinstein out of its membership due to his multiple allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

But folks were quick to point out that memberships of Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski and Casey Affleck are still in tact, despite similar allegations leveled against them.

“Yes, finally, the group that counts among its current members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out,” John Oliver joked Sunday on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

As previously reported, the Academy’s 54-member board of governors — which includes such Hollywood heavyweights as Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Whoopi Goldberg — held an emergency meeting Saturday at the organization’s Beverly Hills headquarters and voted to strip away Weinstein’s lifetime membership.

Following the meeting, the Academy issued a statement saying the board had voted “to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

Meanwhile, the Academy has been silent for over a year after more than 60 women have accused Cosby of rape, date rape, sexual assault and child sexual abuse. Polanski, who raped a 13-year-old in 1977, is also still a member.

“So congratulations, Hollywood. See you at the next Oscars where — and this is true — Casey Affleck will be presenting best actress,” Oliver said.

He also called out Oliver Stone and Donna Karan for initially defending Weinstein.

Watch below: