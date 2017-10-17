*New York activist Tamika Mallory damn near broke Twitter after she revealed that an American Airlines pilot booted her from a flight in Miami because of a dispute over her seat assignment.

As reported by New York Daily News, Mallory, a co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington, was traveling home to New York when she arrived at Miami International Airport and used an airport kiosk to change from a middle to an aisle seat.

At the gate, she was issued a new ticket that put her back in the middle seat. She asked an agent why and said the employee’s response was “nasty” and “disrespectful.”

Just as she thought the rude customer service experience was over and was heading to board the plane, a white male pilot followed her to scold her over the dispute she had with the gate agent.

The pilot told her the airline worker had “nothing to do” with her seat getting changed and that she was the one who behaved disrespectfully.

“Then he said to me, ‘Can you get on this flight? Are you going to be a problem on this flight?’ I said ‘No, I’m not. Actually, I’m fine. But I will write my complaint down,” Mallory said. “He looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to get yourself a one-way ticket off this plane.’”

Mallory was allowed onto the flight and settled into her middle seat, but when an announcement requested that she come to the front of the plane, the pilot pointed at her and said, “Her, off.”

“I began to express my outrage. Then I asked why I was being removed. I asked why was this happening to me. I told him I felt completely disrespected. I began to weep,” she told the Daily News.

“It definitely was white male aggression. I was singled out, I was disrespected, and he was trying to intimidate me. I was discriminated against,” she said.

No one offered an explanation, but the cops soon arrived and Mallory left the plane

I get kicked off a flight for #FlyingWhileBlack, then am told I probably deserved it, or I must be lying. Because not one trusts black women pic.twitter.com/fsX1TYoTD9 — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 15, 2017

When she noted on Twitter that “Doesn’t matter how much we do and how hard we fight, white men are allowed to treat black women like shit,” several white males responded with rage, proving exactly her point. (see Twitter embed above)

One argumentative user by the name of ‏ @MattPalumbo12 wrote: “id rather c video b4 commenting further. I imagine Tamika freaked out after not receiving special treatment # privilege”

He also concluded that Tamika made up the entire incident.

When user ‏ @davidmweissman asked: “Do you have facts for this bull shit tweet?”

Jrwoke replied: “We got about 400+years of facts.”

Do you have facts for this bull shit tweet? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 15, 2017

After her Twitter rant went viral, American Airlines issued this statement:

“Our team does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed said. “We take these allegations seriously, and we are in the process of reaching out to our colleagues in Miami, as well as Ms. Mallory, to obtain additional information on what transpired during the boarding process.”

Every @AmericanAir rep I’ve talked to told me the pilot mishandled the situation. He had no business getting involved in a seat dispute — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 15, 2017

“Doesn’t matter how much we do and how hard we fight, white men are allowed to treat black women like s–t,” Mallory wrote on Twitter after the incident. “Other ppl stand by and watch it happen because it doesn’t affect them. If I have to fight alone, @AmericanAir will NEVER GET AWAY W/ THIS.”