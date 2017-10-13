*(LA/Baltimore) – Actor Ro Brooks Will Be Honored by Citril Starz “A Night to Honor Stars” to receive the Humanitarian Award, October 14, 2017 @ the Sierra Lake Golf Course 16600 Clubhouse Fontana, CA 92336 from 5PM- 9PM

Brooks, best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Haves and the Have Nots and The New Edition Story mini series, has been a busy man over the last 2 decades starting his acting career as a background actor on the set of Robert Townsends, “Meteor Man.”

Since then, Ro has gone on to work with several other accomplished directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Michael Bay, Simon West and Michael Mann just to name a few.

As if he’s not busy enough, Ro has added author to his resume, releasing his book “How To Go From Extra To Actor: The aspiring actor’s guide to stardom.”

Ro Brooks Nabbs Series Regular Role “M E D I N A H” THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SCI-FI/DRAMA SERIES FROM OF THE MIDDLE EAST

Synopsis: When a rocket launch goes awry, a group of strangers stuck in a cave in the desert trying to survive, while the corporation that launched the rocket attempts to figure out what went wrong.

Medinah is a Sci-Fi/Drama Series set in Doha, Qatar. Ro Brooks plays a CIA agent (Malik Jackson) from the states, sent to investigate the disappearance of his partner. The cast is lead by Academy Award Nominee, Eric Roberts at the helm.

Some of Ro’s accomplishments are, (Movies) Transformers; Revenge of the Fallen, A Beautiful Soul and Squatters starring Richard Dreyfuss; (Television shows) HBO’s critically acclaimed The Wire, Showtime’s Shameless, FOX’s Brooklyn Nine Nine and 24, CBS’s CSI New York, El Rey’s Matador and many more; Toyota Avalon Commercial Campaign starring opposite International Actor Idris Elba. This talented actor moves quickly towards being one of Hollywood’s Leading Men.

