*Production has begun in Los Angeles on Ryan Murphy’s new Fox series “9-1-1,” starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton in the high-pressure world of police, paramedics and firefighters.

Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi have joined the cast as series regulars, the network announced Thursday. The series will premiere in 2018 on FOX.

According to the show’s synopsis, the emergency responders are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. They must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Bassett also executive produces along with Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker.

Buecker directs the first episode.

Aisha Hinds recently was featured in the FOX event series “Shots Fired” and the cable film “All The Way,” opposite Bryan Cranston and Anthony Mackie. She also received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the drama series “Underground.” Hinds began her career in schools, churches, prisons, group homes and on the streets of New York City as a cast member with a local Brooklyn-based group of young artists called the Health Watch Players. She went on to obtain a B.F.A. in theater at the University of Miami and graduated with honors. Hinds’ break came when she was cast on “NYPD Blue.” Her additional television credits include a series regular role on the drama “Under the Dome,” as well as recurring roles on “Hawthorne,” “Weeds,” “Dollhouse” and “True Blood.”

Rockmond Dunbar is best known to FOX audiences for his role as “Benjamin ‘C-Note’ Franklin” on the network’s drama series, “Prison Break,” as well as the recent event series of the same name. He also starred opposite Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan in the streaming drama series “The Path.” Dunbar’s additional television credits include “The Mentalist,” “Soul Food,” “Terriers” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Click here for reuse options!