*Alicia Keys is headed back to NBC’s big red swivel chair for a third time.

The 15-time Grammy winner returns to coach Season 14 of “The Voice” alongside OG coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and newcomer Kelly Clarkson, who made the reveal in a video released today by NBC.

Watch below:

Keys’ artist Chris Blue won the singing competition series when she last coached in Season 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent,” said Paul Telegdy, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling Season 14.”

The reality show is currently in its 13th season, with Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus coaching alongside Levine and Shelton.

Season 14 of “The Voice” is set to premiere in February.