*Speaking out against slut shaming seems to be Amber Rose‘s thing and she’s damn serious about it, too.

Amber is showing just how serious she is with her 3rd annual SlutWalk held earlier to day in downtown LA’s Pershing Square.

She had some special guests show up to help her hold it down, like Blac Chyna and Just Brittany … and of course her dude, 21 Savage.

Interestingly both Blac Chyna and Brittany have both dealt with slut shaming this year — Chyna through ex, Rob Kardashian, posting revenge porn … and Brittany through online backlash she received for accusing her rapper BF Z-Ro of domestic abuse.

With 21 Savage, Amber rode out on a golf cart dressed as Captain Save a Hoe … cape, wig and all. Savage even marched with her with a sign that read “I’m a Hoe Too.”

Go Amber! Go save a hoe!